Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

