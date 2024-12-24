Head to Head Contrast: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) versus Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Alternus Clean Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $15.03 billion 2.07 $2.52 billion $5.31 16.89 Alternus Clean Energy $17.36 million 0.21 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 12.27% 8.70% 2.78% Alternus Clean Energy -447.25% N/A -56.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Consolidated Edison and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Edison and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 2 9 2 2 2.27 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus target price of $99.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Consolidated Edison’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Alternus Clean Energy on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.2 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 545 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 63 distribution substations; 90,051 in-service line transformers; 3,788 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,314 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,363 miles of mains and 380,870 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

