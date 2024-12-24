Head to Head Contrast: Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) versus Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Engie.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Engie has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $89.35 billion 0.42 $2.39 billion N/A N/A Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 2.91 $4.25 billion $4.63 11.60

Cheniere Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Engie pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Engie on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce energy and related services. The FlexGen segment operates flexible thermal generation and electricity, pumping, and battery storage facilities; solutions for decarbonizing industry with low-carbon hydrogen; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

