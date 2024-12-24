Head-To-Head Review: Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) vs. Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 3.17% 9.70% 2.28% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Zadar Ventures”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.81 billion 0.56 $175.11 million $1.00 17.22 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.23

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Zadar Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

