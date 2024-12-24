Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $586.12 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 157.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $586.12 million and approximately $330.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $37.16 or 0.00038150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,770,922 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

