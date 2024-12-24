insurance (INSURANCE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.49 Million

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, insurance has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. insurance has a total market cap of $250.49 million and $17,095.44 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One insurance token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.39 or 0.00014254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,835.52 or 0.99617916 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,745.78 or 0.98461023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

insurance Profile

insurance’s genesis date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 18,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 13.36167521 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,841.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

