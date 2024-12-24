inSure DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.64 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $78.64 million and $378,569.95 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00005855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,489.81 or 1.00007813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00007033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000031 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00293337 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $354,710.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

