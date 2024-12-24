Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

