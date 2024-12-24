Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BSCP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
