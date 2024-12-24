Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Barron’s Added Alibaba to Their 2025 Buy List
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Future of Innovation: 3 Tech Stocks to Watch
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.