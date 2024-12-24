Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

