Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

