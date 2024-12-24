Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2497 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PRN opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
