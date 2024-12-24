Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2497 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $113.13 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.