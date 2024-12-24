Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

