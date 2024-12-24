Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3103 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $221.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

