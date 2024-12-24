Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3103 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $221.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Could the Mysterious Drone Sightings be eVTOL Air Taxis?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Delivers: Reveals Value-Building Plan for 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Barron’s Added Alibaba to Their 2025 Buy List
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.