Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $528.23 and last traded at $528.00. 7,166,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 37,193,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.87.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.04.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
