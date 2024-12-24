Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2715 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PSCD stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $96.60 and a twelve month high of $119.15.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

