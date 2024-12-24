Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2715 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
PSCD stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $96.60 and a twelve month high of $119.15.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.