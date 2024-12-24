InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSSX)

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

