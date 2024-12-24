InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSSX)

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
