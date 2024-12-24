io.net Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $303.24 million and approximately $153.52 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 128,831,716 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.06510637 USD and is up 6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $149,717,632.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

