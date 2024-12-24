IOTA Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $83.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000590 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,554,846,536 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

