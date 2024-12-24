JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:MCDS)

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2702 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCDS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.