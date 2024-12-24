Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 253,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 477,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

The stock has a market cap of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.