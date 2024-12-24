Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
