Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

