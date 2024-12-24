LifeMD Director Robert Jindal Resigns from Board

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) experienced a change in its board of directors as per a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On December 18, 2024, Robert Jindal voluntarily resigned from his position as a member of the LifeMD Board, with his resignation set to be effective from December 31, 2024.

Get alerts:

The departure of Robert Jindal was stated to be on amicable terms, with no reported disagreements with the company on any operational, policy, or procedural matters. In response to his resignation, LifeMD expressed gratitude towards Mr. Jindal for his service on the Board and his significant contributions to the company.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, LifeMD signed the report on December 23, 2024, with Eric H. Yecies, the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, duly authorized on behalf of the Registrant.

This news update follows LifeMD’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and adhering to regulatory obligations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LifeMD’s 8K filing here.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories