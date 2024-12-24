LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 84,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
LifeWorks Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.
LifeWorks Company Profile
LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LifeWorks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.