Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $100.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 808,025,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 808,010,543.70849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00717732 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.