Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 194,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 39,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

