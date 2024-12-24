Maker (MKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $110.67 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $110.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $1,665.18 or 0.01696714 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,790.84 or 0.99643001 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,904.97 or 0.98740351 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Maker
Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 919,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars.
