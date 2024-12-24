MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.81. MARA shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 8,927,501 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

MARA Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MARA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

