MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $287.83 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $287.83 million and $13.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $46.79 or 0.00049278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,151,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,151,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.01239343 USD and is up 6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $13,764,969.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

