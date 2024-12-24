monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Acquired Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (R-Mississippi) recently bought shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY). In a filing disclosed on December 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in monday.com stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – D1” account.

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/8/2024.

monday.com Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average is $259.32.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

