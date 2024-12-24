MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 14.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.34 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.34 ($0.15). Approximately 159,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 91,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

MyHealthChecked Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.34.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MyHealthChecked PLC develops, distributes, and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers general health and energy profile blood test, bowel health rapid test, and stomach ulcer rapid test; nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, vitamins and minerals DNA and profile blood tests, iron deficiency rapid test, and vitamin D rapid test; and weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA and blood tests, glucose management DNA tests, thyroid profile blood test, and stimulating hormone rapid test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.