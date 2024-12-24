Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,321.27 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $77,321.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00088577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00007185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.03 or 0.39982217 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.