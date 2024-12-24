NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.79 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.79 billion and approximately $697.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00005639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00041680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,226,749,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,226,657,161 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.46283812 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $799,944,121.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

