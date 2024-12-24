NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HYBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 88,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $10.53.
