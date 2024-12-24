ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.05. 40,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 498,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The stock has a market cap of $574.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,205.44. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,278.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,214.20. This represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

