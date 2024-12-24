Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 133,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 92,853 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORKA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $739.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,840,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Featured Stories

