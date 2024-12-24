PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives $39.88 Average PT from Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACS. UBS Group began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

PACS opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PACS Group by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

