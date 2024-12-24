PAID Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,148.32 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and $68,148.32 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,519.60 or 0.99428489 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,390.84 or 0.98277637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,319,514 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 461,319,514.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.07287252 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $81,845.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.