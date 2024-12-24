Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$256,788.48 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48.
Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.04. 140,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.95. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 76.27%.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
