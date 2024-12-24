Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$256,788.48 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$256,788.48.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.04. 140,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.95. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.