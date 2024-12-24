Pearl Holdings Acquisition Faces Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Business Combination Delay

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU) recently disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC concerning the delisting of its securities. The NASDAQ staff indicated in a letter dated December 16, 2024, and later amended on December 19, 2024, that Pearl Holdings Acquisition failed to complete one or more business combinations by December 14, 2024, within the prescribed 36-month period following the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement.

Consequently, Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s ordinary shares, units, and warrants face delisting. Following this notice, Nasdaq halted trading in the Securities on December 23, 2024, with plans to file a Form 25-NSE to delist the Securities from Nasdaq.

While Pearl Holdings Acquisition has the option to appeal the delisting decision, the staff can only reverse it if a factual error is found in applying the rule and if the company had indeed met the requirements. However, in this case, Pearl Holdings Acquisition has chosen not to pursue an appeal.

In the aftermath of the delisting, there are potential negative consequences for both the company and its security holders. These could include the company becoming less appealing to business combination targets, reduced access to additional financing, limited market quotations for the securities, decreased liquidity, and the Securities potentially being classified as a “penny stock.”

The announcement by Pearl Holdings Acquisition also included a cautionary note on forward-looking statements. The company highlighted the risks associated with the delisting, potential over-the-counter market trading, and the various consequences that might arise as a result.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay informed about developments related to Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s situation as it navigates the impact of the delisting decision.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

