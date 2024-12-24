Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.20).
Pembroke VCT B Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,362.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.92.
About Pembroke VCT B
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
