Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Financial Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -19.48% -17.08% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perpetua Resources and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Patten Energy Solutions Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.22) -52.14 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

