PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,268.47. This trade represents a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

