PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

