REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Dividend of $1.49 (NASDAQ:AIPI)

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.4863 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIPI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 117,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

