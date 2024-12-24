Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 62,839,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 19,713,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

