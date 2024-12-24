Rupert Harrington Acquires 200,000 Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Harrington bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$87,800.00 ($54,875.00).
Rupert Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Rupert Harrington purchased 40,162 shares of Clover stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,474.52 ($11,546.58).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.
Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.
