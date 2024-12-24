SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1076 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.