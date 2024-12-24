Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 24th (BHLB, BRX, BTCS, CRWD, DXLG, ENTA, GLNG, JWN, KIM, NAVI)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 24th:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $34.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $372.00 to $415.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $23.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $77.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

