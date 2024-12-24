Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 24th (BHLB, BRX, BTCS, CRWD, DXLG, ENTA, GLNG, JWN, KIM, NAVI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 24th:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $34.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $372.00 to $415.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $23.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $77.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

