StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of DIT stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $209.50.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
